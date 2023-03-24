It was only fitting that when the Air Force retired its fleet of F/A-18A-B Classic Hornets that the one with special meaning to Port Stephens would stay in the area.
Next door to the RAAF Base at Williamtown, in fact.
The Worimi Hornet, retired in December 2020, has found a new permanent home at the Williamtown Aviation Heritage Centre, more commonly known as Fighter World, where its history and connection to the land it was named for can be on display for all to see.
This connection and the Hornet's rehoming at Fighter World was formally marked by a visit from Worimi elders on Thursday, March 16.
Aunty Lorraine Lilley and Uncle Neville Lilley joined Williamtown RAAF Base officers at Fighter World to see the aircraft "on permanent display on their land", Senior Australian Defence Force Officer, Group Captain Anthony Stainton, said.
The RAAF unveiled the Worimi Hornet on February 25, 2015.
Then-Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Geoff Brown, unveiled the Indigenous artwork on the tail fin of the aircraft at the Avalon International Airshow.
The Hornet also features the pilot markings of the late Warrant Officer Len Waters - the Air Force's first known Aboriginal fighter pilot.
"This initiative expresses Air Force's commitment to embracing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, culture and contribution. Air Force values the diversity of all our people, and this aircraft is a way to recognise Indigenous inclusion in a significant way," Air Marshal Brown said at the time.
Worimi Elders and relatives of Warrant Officer Waters' attended the unveiling.
The colours within the Hornet's artwork honours the traditional owners of the land where RAAF Base Williamtown is located, the Worimi people.
The artwork, painted by RAAF Base Williamtown personnel and designed by Australian design studio Balarinji, depicts Kilyarr, the Wedgetail Eagle - a powerful bird of prey, which dominates the skies over Australian land and seascapes.
"The initiative to add the artwork demonstrates and honours our long-standing connection with the traditional custodians of the lands, air and seas in which we at RAAF Williamtown, live, work and train," Group Captain Anthony Stainton said.
The RAAF gradually withdrew its F/A-18A/B Hornet fleet from service to make way for the F-35A Lightning II. All aircraft were retired in 2020.
The distinctive Worimi jet with the tail number A21-023 flew its last sortie from RAAF Base Williamtown on December 10, 2020.
At this event, the Commander of Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Timothy Alsop, said the Worimi jet was a special aircraft for the RAAF and had made significant contributions to Defence operations.
The aircraft was in RAAF service for more than 30 years and clocked up 5663.1 flying hours.
"We respect the close working relationship RAAF Base Williamtown has developed over the past years with the Worimi community. It was an honour to have members of the Worimi community see the final flight of the Worimi jet," Air Commodore Alsop said.
A number of retired Hornets have been loaned to museums around the country for permanent exhibition.
The RAAF said given the Hornet fleet's long association with the Williamtown base, it was important to retain a jet at the aviation museum next door.
The Worimi Hornet was the preferred choice because of its connection with the community.
The Worimi Hornet was transported to its new home in June 2022.
Fighter World manager Bernie Nebenfuhr said due to its significance to Port Stephens, "it was a given" that the Worimi Hornet would end up at the museum once it was retired.
In what Mr Nebenfuhr said was the museum's "biggest move yet", five dedicated teams of volunteers worked together across three days to remove all planes from the main hangar at Fighter World, move in the Worimi Hornet which was delivered by Boeing and rearrange the display completely.
"This is our first F/A-18 and is the very first in Australia to go on static display for the public, which we're especially proud of," Mr Nebenfuhr said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
