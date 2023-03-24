Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Worimi Elders Aunty Lorraine and Uncle Neville Lilley join RAAF for visit to distinctive Hornet's final home in Williamtown

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
March 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Worimi Elders Aunty Lorraine Lilley and Uncle Neville Lilley with Williamtown RAAF Base Flying Officer Coen Henry, Warrant Officer Dean Rhodes and Squadron Leader David Crossman at the Williamtown Aviation Heritage Centre on Thursday, March 16. Picture by CPL Craig Barrett

It was only fitting that when the Air Force retired its fleet of F/A-18A-B Classic Hornets that the one with special meaning to Port Stephens would stay in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.