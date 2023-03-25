Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

Port Stephens votes: One Nation's Mark Watson and Labor's Kate Washington share heated exchange at Wirreanda Public School polling booth in Medowie

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated March 25 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Stephens state election campaign turned ugly on Saturday with an argument breaking out between the One Nation and Labor candidates and reports of "nastiness" from the polling booths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.