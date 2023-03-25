The Port Stephens state election campaign turned ugly on Saturday with an argument breaking out between the One Nation and Labor candidates and reports of "nastiness" from the polling booths.
Labor incumbent Kate Washington and One Nation candidate Mark Watson were seen having a heated exchange at the Wirreanda Public School polling booth in Medowie shortly after 1pm.
"He called me a liar and I responded," Ms Washington told the Examiner.
It was the only comment Ms Washington was willing to publicly make on the subject.
Mr Watson said he was "simply trying to question" Ms Washington on her views on parental rights when he was "set upon".
"She accused my volunteers of nastiness and I returned serve," Mr Watson said.
"All I said was that she was a liar and in return I was set upon and had a finger pointed at me.
"I called her a liar because of what she was saying about me about the schools and the roads.
"I'm not opposed to roads or the [proposed Medowie high school] but she's based her case off projected figures not real figures.
"I don't think the state government should be paying for certain roads [that council maintain] when the council is asking for a rate rise. Everybody's got to tighten their belts at the moment, so should governments."
Kathy Brown, who was handing out for the Greens at Wirreanda Public School on Saturday, said she saw some of the heated exchange between Mr Watson and Ms Washington about 1pm.
She said heard shouting from the basketball court nearest to where voters entered the school grounds to vote in the hall.
"I saw the One Nation candidate standing up near the basketball hoop. He was saying something to Kate, but I couldn't hear," Ms Brown said.
"Kate kept circling back and telling him off and then she came up here [to the hall] very upset. I saw Mark come up and I thought 'he's coming back for another go'. Usually everybody gets along really well [during elections] but there's just been a really nasty element this election."
Ms Brown said she had heard through other Greens volunteers that there had been other "nasty incidents" from polling booths in Port Stephens on Saturday.
Mr Watson flatly rejected the accusation that he started the altercation but conceded that he questioned Ms Washington on her policies.
"I was quite cool and calm and asked them my questions and you know, I'm here to press questions to the sitting member and her job as the sitting member is to answer those questions," he said.
"I was just standing there asking them loudly and I've got the video and witnesses that show that.
"And if she doesn't have an answer she doesn't have to resort to trying to intimidate me, that's just not on. That's not what we expect from a sitting member that's meant to be serving their community."
But Chief Inspector Dan Skelly from Port Stephens Hunter Police District shut down rumours that police were called to the Salamander Bay Social and Welfare Club polling booth.
He said there had been no incidents reported to police from the polling booth, or any in Port Stephens, but added that officers did check in on some of the electorate's voting centres on Saturday.
"It's regular for police to check on polling booths, particularly if there's intel to suggest there may be trouble there," he said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
