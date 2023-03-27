Photos and winners from the opening night of the Port Stephens Art Prize

One hundred and 80 art lovers filled the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre gallery on Friday, March 24 for the opening of the 15th Port Stephens Art Prize.
The centre received 422 entries from 190 local, regional and national artists in the Art Prize.
Category winners in the 2023 Art Prize were Jill Cairns (drawing), Madeleine Szymanski (miniatures), Megan Barrass (mixed media), Fiona Clark (painting), Ileana Clarke (Port Stephens Prize) and Lesley Lewis (textiles).
The entries will be available to view and buy at the Nelson Bay-based art gallery until Sunday, April 2.
Arts centre president Meryl Miller thanked the Art Prize's sponsors: Kate Washington MP, Meryl Swanson MP, Port Stephens Council, Wests Group, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, Love Oil Collection and Salamander Village Florist.
She also thanked the committee.
"Assembling the exhibition was a true example of community synergy by the team of volunteers, who worked tirelessly for two days preparing for and executing the exhibition," she said.
Judges for the 2023 Art Prize were Karen Bloomfield, the president of the Australian Society of Marine Artists and and associate artist with the Royal Art Society of NSW, and Alana Clifton-Cunningham, a professional designer of fashion and textiles.
Christine Blosdale, social media and consulting coach, acted as the emcee for the opening night.
Taking a break from her state election campaign ahead of voting day on March 25, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington officially opened the Port Stephens Art Prize.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.