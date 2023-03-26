WALLSEND have staved off Stockton to claim an "extra special" Newcastle District Cricket Association premiership, highlighted by two completely different grand-final days.
Saturday was dominated by the bowlers with 26 wickets falling for a little more than 200 runs while Sunday was dominated by the bat as Wallsend's lower-order navigated almost 90 overs from Stockton's attack.
Wallsend's Jacob Page received the Ken Clifford Medal for his efforts across the weekend, taking 4-29 on day one before his unbeaten 188-ball knock on day two eventually guided the Tigers across the line.
Cameron Burt (24 off 92), Nathan Sneddon (19 off 137), Page (34 not out, 188 balls) and his younger brother Lachlan (31 off 111) then faced a combined 528 deliveries on Sunday as Wallsend's second dig finished 9-183.
A late chase for victory was looming for Stockton, but further resistance from No.11 Alex Seamer (0 not out, 8 balls) also helped put that beyond reach.
The decider ended with 12 overs remaining and Stockton trailing by 200, Seagulls skipper Nick Foster conceding and sparking scenes of jubilation from the Wallsend faithful.
"Just an incredible two days of cricket," Wallsend captain Jake Montgomery told the Newcastle Herald.
"Twenty-six wickets for 200 runs yesterday [Saturday] and then for our lower order to bat basically a full day for the loss of three wickets today [Sunday] is just incredible. I'm so proud of those guys. The partnership between the Page brothers, in particular, was incredibly special."
Wallsend, also minor premiers, last held aloft the trophy in 2006-07 and missed an opportunity to play finals because of COVID in 2019-20.
"Only one of our guys has played at another club [in Newcastle], so to do it with a group of guys who have been at Wallsend for so long and love the club makes it extra special."
Foster paid tribute to Stockton's fighting spirit, but was left to lament a loss following last year's successful campaign.
Stockton's Adrian Chad had match figures of 7-56 from 43 overs. Wallsend's Callum Gabriel took 6-23 in the first innings.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
