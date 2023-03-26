Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Wallsend stave off Stockton to claim Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade premiership

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WALLSEND have staved off Stockton to claim an "extra special" Newcastle District Cricket Association premiership, highlighted by two completely different grand-final days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.