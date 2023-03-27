Port Stephens Examiner
NSW election 2023: What went wrong for the Liberals in Hunter

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
March 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Liberal Nathan Errington, right, on pre-poll with Taylor Martin in Port Stephens. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

The Liberals were left soul-searching in the Hunter and across NSW after a dismal showing at the polls which some party members blamed on a drift to the left.

