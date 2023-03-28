Something Fishy: Garfish invade Port Stephens

As soon as I see an early morning gathering on the Shoal Bay jetty I immediately think of garfish.
There is a bunch of regulars who gather on the jetty who love nothing more than targeting gar when they swim around Tomaree Headland and take up residence over the expanse of sea grass in Shoal Bay.
With a light line and a float, over a small hook, the fishers use pieces of prawn or fresh bread for bait.
Tossed into a berley trail the fishers focus on the float.
When it moves - Whammo!
It was the case, in the past, when squid would gather around the jetty with the garfish.
Unfortunately it seems those days are over as squid are few and far between.
I read an article with interest that there is to be another count of grey nurse sharks.
Let's hope it is far more accurate than previous attempts which have been way off the mark.
I am keen to see the results and the areas in which the count was taken.
As I was once told by an old professor of mine: "Inaccurate statistics are worse than no statistics at all".
A strange quote from the article: "We just don't really know how many are left, just that there should be more".
Work that one out.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
