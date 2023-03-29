Port Stephens Pythons Cricket Club had a mixed day in their grand final games played at Feighan Ovals Warners Bay with the inclement weather being a deciding factor on the results.
The Pythons division 1 team made it back to back premiership when they defeated West Waterboard via the Duckworth-Lewis system.
The Pythons were all out for 102, Waterboard were struggling at 6/59, Josh Moxey top scored with 19 runs, brother Jarrod 15, Brock Hawley 15 runs was awarded player of the final medal with the neat bowling figures of 2/9 of six overs including two maidens.
Duckworth-Lewis system also decided the division 2 grand final for the Pythons (7-137), Luke Socha (64*) and Luke Cooper (2/79) however Glendale Old Boys were at 2-79 when rain stopped play.
It was another great year for the Pythons with a real family connection when father Jason Everleigh was able to celebrate a grand final win with sons Lleyton and Tyran and brothers Josh and Jarrod Moxey also lifted the silverware to wind up a successful season.
Nelson Bay Rugby Union Club travelled to Maitland with an increase in training numbers a squad of 21 made the trip for two preseason trial games last Saturday.
The first trial against Frenches Forest Rugby saw the Gropers post a close 17-15 win. Hamish Bartlett and Zion Takarua lead from the front while fleet footed centre Willie Dunn continued his impressive form.
In the second trial against Maitland it finished in a draw, tough prop Nathan Mcleay played strong while the newly arrived Kiwi connection Issac laracy and Illisoni Vonomatairaty look set for a strong season with the Bay
The Gropers will hold their season launch at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on April 5, guest speaker will be former Waratahs, Reds and Wallaby centre turned commentator, Morgan Turinui.
He will be talking of the highlights of his tremendous career with 65 games with Waratahs and 20 appearances for Australia. Bookings at haddad-baker; $60 food and drink package.
Port Stephens Bowling Clubs have had terrific success in recent weeks with the Raymond Terrace Jets team of Tim Twining, Jamie Minter, Lennon Scott and Lee Schraner too strong for Soldiers Point winning the zone fours final.
Nelson Bay club also produced good results in the senior men's fours final; winners David Holmes, Ray Asquith, Russel Nobes and John Gibson were too strong for Belmont Bowling Club, while Kevin Kilbride, Brian Cromley, John Carroll and Peter Mentis won the reserve final for Nelson Bay defeating Marks Point in a tight contest.
The local derby in the grade 5 pennant series saw Nelson Bay edge out Fingal Bay 51/2 to 4 1/2 played on Saturday however the Fingal grade sevens team remain undefeated.
