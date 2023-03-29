Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sports Shorts: Port Stephens Pythons defeat West Waterboard in grand final to win second championship in a row

By Peter Arnold
March 29 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Stephens Pythons won the Suburban Districts division one premiership in a spirited match with Waterboard on Saturday.
The Port Stephens Pythons won the Suburban Districts division one premiership in a spirited match with Waterboard on Saturday.

Port Stephens Pythons Cricket Club had a mixed day in their grand final games played at Feighan Ovals Warners Bay with the inclement weather being a deciding factor on the results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.