There is nowhere to go but up for the Northern Hawks who were dealt their first loss in their first game of top grade footy last weekend.
The Western Suburbs Rosellas posted a two try win against the Hawks in the opening game of Newcastle Rugby League's first grade competition, the Denton Engineering Cup.
"Despite the Hawks camping themselves in Wests' territory for the long periods of an intense first half, the Hawks were unable to come away with points," Hawks club president Andrew Chapman said.
"The Rosellas ultimately triumphed over a young Hawks side that will take a huge amount of positives away from their first match."
The Hawks' entry into the Real NRL's first grade competition has been two years in the making, following the merger between the Port Stephens Sharks and Newcastle-based Indigenous rugby league club the Northern Hawks for 2021.
After a strong 2022 season and storming to a reserve grade premiership - defeating Wests 20-0 in the grand final - NSW Rugby League officially gave the Hawks the green light for promotion in 2023.
With the Hawks, the Denton Engineering Cup has 11 teams this season.
After a long pre-season of training and trial games, the Hawks played their inaugural first grade game at home, Tomaree No. 1 Matchfield, on Sunday, March 26.
The team's run onto the field was preceded by an emotional jersey presentation conducted by former players Peter 'Spider' Walsh, Edward Smith and Warren Schillings.
Fielding nine first grade debutants, the competition's youngest team engaged in a tense battle with the Wests Rosellas lead by former Knights coach Rick Stone.
One promising right-side attacking raid looked to have Hawks winger Manu Matoka scoring in the corner, only to have the last pass knocked down by the Wests team.
The Hawks were made to pay for not making the most of their early opportunities later in the game with Wests scoring a try out wide after consistent pressure on the Hawks' defence just before halftime.
Later in the second half Hawks five-eighth Floyd Tighe split the Wests defence and ran 70m in a brilliant attacking raid.
With the fullback to beat and Matoka looming on the outside, Tighe chose to dummy and was brought down by the Wests fullback that prevented a certain Hawks try, to the despair of the sizeable home crowd.
A late try from Wests out wide sealed the match, 8-0.
Lock Quincy Ross and second rower Joe Murray had great games for the Hawks, while centre Timanu Alexander proved to be a huge headache for the Wests defence all game.
Wests also defeat a spirited Hawks team 34-10 in reserve grade.
The Hawks host the Cessnock Goannas at Tomaree on Sunday, April 2. First grade kick off at 3pm.
