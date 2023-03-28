Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Northern Hawks show promise in Newcastle Rugby League first grade debut to Western Suburbs

Updated March 28 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Homegrown product Liam Walsh (with the ball) wore No.7 for the Northern Hawks in the team's Newcastle Rugby League season opener.
Homegrown product Liam Walsh (with the ball) wore No.7 for the Northern Hawks in the team's Newcastle Rugby League season opener.

There is nowhere to go but up for the Northern Hawks who were dealt their first loss in their first game of top grade footy last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.