Port Stephens Produce Market
April 1 and 15: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
The Port Stephens Produce Market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers.
Marina Markets
April 1, 7 and 15: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown Markets' Marina Market along the Nelson Bay foreshore celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music are also available at this market.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets
April 2, 16 and 30: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Fingal Twilight Market
April 8: 5 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay (next to surf club). Time: 4pm-8pm.
There's always something buzzing at this family friendly market from new stalls, exciting entertainment, delicious hot food, coffee, drinks and sweets.
Medowie Markets
April 8: Grounds of the Bull N Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie. Time: 8am-12pm.
Toys, tools, books, plants, clothes and more. A monthly market operated by the Medowie Lions Club.
Tomaree Markets
April 8 and 22: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
An outdoor market with a wide variety of stalls, food and coffee.
Garuwa Markets
April 16: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's community market features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held the third Sunday of the month.
