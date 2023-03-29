Port Stephens Greens have participated in many State, Federal and local government elections in Port Stephens over many years.
After the State election held last Saturday, we feel compelled to comment on the increasingly poor behaviour we have experienced amongst some workers on polling booths.
It is not OK to harass and obstruct voters as they make their way to a polling booth; spread blatantly false and misleading information or target the sitting MP in [a loud and uncivilised manner].
At most elections, during pre poll and on election day, party workers and volunteers are polite and usually cooperative with each other. However, we note at this election an increasing level of hostility has crept into the electoral process in Port Stephens. Voting is a privilege that many people in the world are denied.
We hope when the next election comes around that this level of disrespectful behaviour has disappeared and that we can all appreciate how lucky we are to be participating in a functioning democracy.
Last month I received an email from my long-time home and contents insurance company stating they are declining any future applications from me on grounds I live in a "flood plain" I was shocked and puzzled as I have never made a claim over many years.
I quickly began resourcing other insurance companies but as soon as I stated my postcode I was rejected on same grounds. I was then sent a interactive map which indicated the whole mid north coast would be uninsurable by 2030. I read that some insurance companies will insure you if you omit the flooding clause. Some insurance companies charge prohibitive prices up to $30,000 a year. As a result, people just don't have home insurance.
Because of climate change many areas that are considered low risk are experiencing flooding. Residents who don't have insurance look to the government to compensate them, often through ad hoc disaster relief or they sue the council for negligence for permitting development.
This also has an effect on future planning and development decisions. In order to get a mortgage, you have to have home insurance. If you lose your insurance, you are in breach of your mortgage. You can be forced to sell, informing any purchaser that it is a flood plain.
I believe that we should start looking at home insurance as an essential service. Hopefully the government will step in and ensure the quality and reliability of that product is available to everyone.
Hunter Water is participating in a trial of CSIRO's AquaWatch Australia Mission to deliver a 24/7 online information service that monitors water quality in various waterways around Australia, including two sites within the Lower Hunter's Grahamstown water supply system.
AquaWatch combines an extensive network of Earth observation satellites with ground-based sensors, modelling and advanced analytics to provide close to real-time updates and facilitate improved management of waterways.
We're one of several water utilities, research and government groups from across Australia taking part, with Grahamstown Dam and the Williams River the focus locations for the trial locally. We've deployed an ultra-high-resolution camera in Grahamstown Dam to calibrate satellite data, which will give us a clearer picture of water quality in the dam.
Rather than relying on weekly samples collected at discrete points, we will have a daily assessment of water quality across the entire 180 gigalitre, 28 square kilometre dam, which will help to safeguard our drinking water through early warnings of potential water quality issues.
