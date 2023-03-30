Your go to guide for what's on in Port Stephens

Trailer Boat tournament
March 31-April 2: Nelson Bay. Cost: $40 under-16s, $85 adults
The Club Marine Trailer Boat Fishing Tournament is a family fishing tournament for all ages and skill levels. Enter: tbft.net.au
Bull's Hit Artists
April 1: Majestic Nelson Bay Cinemas. Time: 8pm. Cost: $39
This ingenious event combines music, comedy, satire and new technology to create an original production to keep you laughing and in awe. A one man show starring writer Chris Aisteoir who is renowned for his amazing gift of mimicking the vocal nuances of legendary singers and famous leaders.
Fingal Bay Parkrun
April 1: 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay. Time: 8am. Cost: Free
Strap on your joggers this Saturday morning for a 5km Parkrun at Fingal Bay. There is no time limit. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.
Easter Disco and Play party
April 6: Spirited Play Cafe,Taylors Beach. Time: 5.30pm-7.30pm. Cost: $25 per child
Kick off the school holidays with DJ Gonz who is bringing his new photobooth set up so you can snap as many fun Easter pics as you like.Each child will recieve an Easter goodie bag to take home.
School Holidays
April 9-23: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free
Spend the Easter school holidays making memories with the whole family at SBCC's free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. On Easter Sunday there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny and a massive egg hunt.
Karuah by Night
April 15: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 5pm-9pm. Cost: Free
An evening of family fun, food and live music. Walk amongst the brightly coloured neon sea creatures, experience a moving, spiritual projection, cast over the large tree by the river and learn about the water and land and enjoy a special light show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.