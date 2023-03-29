House of the week: 13 Girambin Street, Corlette

13 Girambin Street, Corlette
It is hard to sell a property you have poured your heart and soul into. But the owners of this sensational Corlette home are calling time to downsize.
Selling agent David Schmarr says the new owners will reap the rewards of all the hard work creating this much-loved family home over the past seven years.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for a lucky new owner to secure a stunning home in a terrific street with all the extras already done," he says.
Set in the Vantage Estate, surrounded by other quality homes, this immaculate property is a successful fusion of great design, light-filled spaces and quality finishes.
From calming interior palettes of light greys and honey-coloured timber floors to the verdant lawn front and back, every detail is easy on the eye.
Open-plan living and entertaining seamlessly flows from indoors to outdoors thanks to large glass stacker doors.
The gourmet kitchen features oversized stainless-steel appliances, stone benchtops, glass splashback, large island with waterfall edges, double sink and dishwasher, and - what every cook dreams of - a walk-in pantry.
Indoor dining can accommodate a table of 10.
The fabulous outdoor deck is partially covered and large enough for dining and lounge seating. It steps down to a side courtyard with firepit one way and a large yard of velvet green the other.
The 712.4sqm block is fully fenced but commands wonderful views of nearby bushland thanks to its slightly elevated position.
Back inside, there are many spaces for the family to spread out including a media room, kids'/guest lounge, home office and a study nook.
The spacious main bedroom has a stylish ensuite and walk-in robe - another luxury many of us dream of - while other three bedrooms have ceiling fans and built-in robes.
Other features of this luxurious but supremely comfortable and relaxing home include ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, outdoor heating and fans, solar panels, and remote double garage.
The location in coveted Corlette is another standout feature with beaches, shops and schools all within walking distance.
