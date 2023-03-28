Strong showing from Port Stephens surfers in 2023 Surfest

It was Bronte Macaulay and Joel Vaughan who claimed the 2023 Surfest crowns but Port Stephens surfers had a great showing in the region's premier surfing event held in Newcastle all last week.
Taj Turner and Eden Hasson competed in the first round of the men's QS5000. Hasson progressed to the second round before being eliminated.
The Port's highest ranked male surfer, Mikey Clayton-Brown, was knocked out in the round of 64.
Jasmine Sampson was eliminated in the first round of the women's QS5000.
Tomaree High School's three teams - two boys, one girl - performed well in the school teams challenge.
Hasson, Jimmi Hill and Sonny Rae's solid performances progressed them to a nail-biting final against Newcastle Grammar in which they placed second.
Full 2023 Surfest results HERE
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
