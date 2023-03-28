Port Stephens Examiner
Home/News/Business
What's on

First Bonza airline flight touches down in Newcastle today from Sunshine Coast

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING OFF: Budget airline Bonza has landed in the Hunter, unveiling six flights a week between Newcastle and Queensland tourist destinations.
TAKING OFF: Budget airline Bonza has landed in the Hunter, unveiling six flights a week between Newcastle and Queensland tourist destinations.

The first direct Bonza flight from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast will take off this afternoon as the fledgling airline launches its new budget Williamtown services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.