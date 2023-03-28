Lakeside Sporting Complex will turn into red and blue HQ on Saturday.
Four Newcastle Knights games will play out at the Raymond Terrace sporting complex on April 1.
The Harold Matthews under-17s will kick off the day at 11am, seeing the Knights face the Manley Sea Eagles.
At 12.20pm the Knights and Sea Eagles will face each other in the SG Ball's under-19s, followed at 1.50pm by the Tarsha Game under-19 Knights and Sea Eagles girls.
Round nine of the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership will cap off the footy-filled day at 3.20pm. The Knights women, siting seventh on the ladder, face the fifth-placed Mounties.
The games will be hosted by the Raymond Terrace Magpies.
The canteen will open about 10.30am and bar about 12.20pm.
All are welcome to head down to Lakeside to watch the games, the teams of which feature some of Port Stephens' top talent wearing the red and blue.
