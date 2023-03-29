Port Stephens Examiner
Turning of the tide: Kate Washington keeps Port Stephens as Labor stomps to victory in NSW

Sage Swinton
Michael Parris
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Sage Swinton, Michael Parris, and Ellie-Marie Watts
· March 29 2023 - 3:00pm
Labor incumbent Kate Washington stormed to victory in Port Stephens on Saturday, taking her seat out of marginal territory to a 20-point advantage after a huge swing against Liberal candidate Nathan Errington.

