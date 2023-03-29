Labor incumbent Kate Washington stormed to victory in Port Stephens on Saturday, taking her seat out of marginal territory to a 20-point advantage after a huge swing against Liberal candidate Nathan Errington.
Ms Washington's third election win since 2015, it will be the first term the Member for Port Stephens will be in government after a Chris Minns-led Labor party was returned to power in NSW for the first time in 12 years.
Speaking on her election victory, Ms Washington thanked Port Stephens for once again placing their trust in her.
"Not so long ago Port Stephens was one of the safest Liberal seats in the state, tonight that has changed for good," she told supporters at her victory party in Medowie on Saturday night.
"The results we are seeing are extraordinary. We are winning booths that we have never ever, ever won."
As of Tuesday, Ms Washington had secured 69 per cent of the preference count in Port Stephens after 64 per cent of the votes had been counted.
Mr Errington had 30.9 per cent of the first preference vote and One Nation's Mark Watson 13 per cent.
Mr Errington, who was only put forward as the Liberal contender hours before the NSW Electoral Commission closed nominations on March 8, said it was always going to be an "uphill battle" to win the seat.
"I believed I campaigned hard in the three weeks to the election but Port Stephens has spoken," he said.
"I want to thank everyone who voted for me, I appreciate the votes.
"I congratulated Kate on Saturday night. She ran a good campaign. I wish her the best of luck over the next four years and I'll be holding her to account on the promises she made to Port Stephens."
Liberal parliamentary secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin, said a mood for change among voters, high-profile controversies in the government, senior cabinet retirements and belated candidate nominations had hurt the party.
The party's lack of presence or pledges made to voters in Port Stephens in the countdown to the election also did not help the Liberal campaign.
Meanwhile, Labor pledged $53 million to build a high school in Medowie, put $11.8 million towards roads, $2 million for Port Stephens Koala Hospital, $100,000 each to the Port's support services and $100,000 to free youth mental health counselling service Jupiter.
A high school for Medowie is the issue that first pushed Ms Washington into politics in 2011 and one she has consistently campaigned for during her three elections.
Marina Warner, a Medowie business owner and mother to four children under 9, said her ballot went to Labor because of its promise to build a public high school in the town.
"I grew up in Medowie and travelled to Hunter River High School [in Raymond Terrace]. So I travelled an hour on the bus to and from school every day. I just don't want my kids to have to do the same," she told the Examiner while waiting to vote at Wirreanda Public School on Saturday.
The state election campaign turned ugly in Port Stephens on Saturday with an argument breaking out between the One Nation and Labor candidates and reports of "nastiness" from the polling booths.
Labor incumbent Kate Washington and One Nation candidate Mark Watson were seen having a heated exchange at the Wirreanda Public School polling booth in Medowie shortly after 1pm.
"He called me a liar and I responded," Ms Washington told the Examiner.
Mr Watson said he was "simply trying to question" Ms Washington on her views on parental rights when he was "set upon".
"She accused my volunteers of nastiness and I returned serve," Mr Watson said.
The incident was caught on camera. The video was sent to the Examiner by Mr Watson.
Ms Washington said public schools, hospitals, housing and a transition to clean energy will be the focus for Labor, which formally took over government on Tuesday, March 28.
The Port Stephens MP holds the Family and Community Services and Disability Inclusion portfolios.
"There's so much work to be done to look after the most vulnerable children across the state. It's something that's been burning in my stomach for some time to get into a position where we can make a difference," she said.
Ms Washington said a Minns government would "be able to deliver what this community deserves and what we have missed out on for 12 long years".
"Public schools, public health, public housing and in particular a transition towards a renewable energy future. We need to look after our workers, we need to make sure that manufacturing is front and centre here in the Hunter. We need to build the skills to fill those jobs," she said.
Labor comfortably retained all seven of its Hunter seats, all with increased margins, and five of those sitting members hold shadow portfolios, including Ms Washington.
The swing to Labor in the Hunter was similar to the statewide swing of 6.3 per cent after half the vote was counted on Saturday night.
More than a quarter of Port Stephens voters had already cast their ballot when polling booths opened on Saturday.
NSW Electoral Commission data showed that 21,819 votes had been cast in early voting centres or by post by Friday, March 24, representing 36.20 per cent of the vote in Port Stephens.
Of those, 20,364 votes were cast in person at the Raymond Terrace, Nelson Bay and Tea Gardens early voting centres.
A total of 1455 postal votes had been received by the Electoral Commission, with another 3343 completed votes set to be returned by Thursday, April 6.
With pre-polling just a week long this state election, March 18-24, candidates and their volunteers said they were kept busy at early voting centres.
Labor volunteer Bob Martin said pre-polling at Nelson Bay Anglican Church was some of the busiest he's ever seen with lines sometimes up to 40m long throughout the week.
This meant that a number of polling booths, in particular around Nelson Bay, on Saturday were described as "quiet" and "slow", as many residents had already cast their ballot early.
Meanwhile, polling booths in Medowie where early voting was not available were busy on Saturday.
Medowie and Wirreanda public schools each saw more than 2000 voters through their doors. Tanilba Bay and Anna Bay saw more than 1600 voters each.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
