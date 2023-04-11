Longworth Park will light up like never before in April when Karuah hosts the first in a series of immersive night time experiences in Port Stephens.
Neon lights and lasers will be used to bring the popular Karuah park and river to life on April 15, with similar events to be held by Port Stephens Council in Raymond Terrace and Anna Bay in May and August.
The unique Karuah by Night event in April will offer a fresh perspective on the town, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said, as well as 'activate' the riverside precinct.
"This event is the first of its kind for Karuah and fulfills some of the actions outlined in council's Karuah Place Plan, such as advocating for local events and showcasing Karuah's heritage," he said.
"Karuah by Night will be a significant driver of visitors to the area, and we're hoping to see people from across Port Stephens, and beyond, come along and enjoy experiencing Karuah in a different light.
"We encourage visitors to consider booking a local stay to make the most of what this scenic river-side village has to offer across an entire weekend."
Karuah by Night will feature an immersive lightshow in the park and on the water, plus live music, food trucks and children's entertainment.
There will be glow in the dark fun for children, including light up face painting and a neon tunnel.
As the evening ends, the water of the Karuah River will come alive with a special light show.
The council's acting general manager, Greg Kable, said the artistic concept behind Karuah by Night was inspired by the town's longstanding fishing and oyster industries, and its stunning natural environment.
"We're proud to have curated an impactful collection of light and sensory elements that'll give visitors an immersive, and captivating experience," he said.
"It'll be a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about Karuah's historical significance within Port Stephens."
Central ward councillor Jason Wells said the event was one to mark in the calendar.
"[This] should be a great evening in the school holidays at Longworth Park," he said.
Karuah by Night will take place from 5pm on Saturday, April 15.
It is free to attend, with Port Stephens Council funding it and the planned events for Raymond Terrace and Anna Bay through NSW Government grants.
The council secured $311,000 from NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW event fund and $100,000 from Multicultural NSW to host the three events.
