Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Dragons sign Newcastle Knights' Bobbi Law from Nelson Bay as NRLW's first transfer for 2023

April 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobbi Law, from Nelson Bay, has left the Newcastle Knights to join St George Illawarra in the NRLW's first signing of 2023.
Bobbi Law, from Nelson Bay, has left the Newcastle Knights to join St George Illawarra in the NRLW's first signing of 2023.

St George Illawarra have signed Newcastle premiership winner Bobbi Law, marking the first official player transfer of the 2023 NRLW season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.