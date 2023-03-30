With a ceremonial cut of a ribbon with oversized scissors, cheers and applause, Port Stephens' first ever Spotlight was officially opened on Thursday.
The first in a four-day grand opening of the Harvey Norman owned $40 million Port Stephens Homemaker Centre saw crafters and hobbyists, plus those on the hunt for a good deal, flood the store when doors opened at 8am.
Store manager of the Taylors Beach-based Spotlight, Margaret Webb, said it was "phenomenal" to see the line-up of people outside the store - stretching about 20 metres long - on opening day.
"The store is a great asset to the community," Ms Webb, from Medowie, said.
"It's something that has been longed for. I think it's taken the town to the next level.
"Myself and other Spotlight lovers from the area used to have to travel an hour to get to a store. Now we don't have to."
While she has been a "long-time lover" of Spotlight, store manager is Ms Webb's first job with the company.
She is one of about 25 people employed in the new $3 million Taylors Beach store, many of which are from Port Stephens.
"I'm super excited to lead this team," Ms Webb said. "I've got a great team, which has a really mixed demographic from 17 year olds to 60 year olds and a lot of talent within the store, lots of sewers, crafters and different people who like to do different things."
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer helped Ms Webb cut the ribbon and open the store on March 30.
"From the concept to now seeing it open, it's really exciting for not only the stores that are here but for the people of Port Stephens," he said.
"The staff who are working here are from right across Port Stephens... and our demographic is perfect for this sort of thing. With the wider complex, we've got hundreds of jobs here which is really exciting."
Ryan Kane, Spotlight regional manager, said the opening of the Taylors Beach store on Thursday, number 144 for the company, was their first for 2023.
"It's quite special," he said. "I think the community has been waiting a while for Spotlight to come here and have ben traveling to our other stores. The first customer who walked in today said she'd been waiting 'forever' for this moment.
"It's really exciting for the local community and our team is really exciting to open a brand new store in Port Stephens. It's a brand new team, which is just fantastic."
Lauren Waite from Nelson Bay said she was "so excited" to be at the opening of Spotlight.
"It's such a good thing for the community to have all these wonderful shops."
The official opening was complete with giveaways, instore deals, entertainment and free coffee.
There will be live music, kids activities and games, food and coffee, a magician and balloon twisters outside of Spotlight up until 3pm on Thursday, March 30. The store will close at 9pm.
Opening celebrations will continue into the weekend.
On Friday, March 31 from 9am to 2pm there will be live music, offers and giveaways, coffee and food trucks available at the homemaker centre.
Harvey Norman, which owns the homemaker centre at 60 Port Stephens Drive, will officially open its flagship store on Saturday, April 1.
The day, running 7.45am to 4pm, will include a smoking ceremony, official ribbon cutting, an outside radio broadcast, signings by Newcastle Knights footballer Tamika Upton, a visit by Bingo and Bluey (10am-2pm), a Bluey craft zone, go karts and kids entertainment and food trucks and coffee.
The grand opening events will continue through to Sunday, April 2, from 10am to 4pm, with family fun and events including a visit to the centre by Bingo and Bluey (10am-2pm), craft, go karts, kids entertainment and food trucks.
In addition to Harvey Norman and Spotlight, the homemaker centre is home to Autobarn, Pet Stock, Sydney Tools, a Weber Store and, when a tenant is found, a cafe.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.