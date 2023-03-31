Port Stephens Examiner
RAAF to conduct small arms live fire training at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range throughout 2023

March 31 2023 - 12:00pm
Bomb training at Salt Ash Air Weapons Range in 2019. The range will be used by Williamtown RAAF Base squadrons throughout 2023 for small firearms training. Picture by SGT Brett Sherriff
The Royal Australian Air Force has warned that it will be will be conducting live fire training at the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range intermittently throughout 2023.

