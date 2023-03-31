The Royal Australian Air Force has warned that it will be will be conducting live fire training at the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range intermittently throughout 2023.
While there have been no dates released to the public for when these activities will be happening, Group Captain Anthony Stainton said residents living in East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage should expect the range to be "used at certain times throughout the year".
"The range is crucial to training and every effort is taken to actively minimise its use and the impact to the surrounding community," Group Captain Stainton said.
"Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary training that can extend to the use of SAAWR."
The live-fire activities will be using small arms, the RAAF said.
The activities at the range will be conducted by No 1. Security Force, No. 26 Squadron and No. 4 Squadron from RAAF Base Williamtown in support of "continuation training for security personnel, combat controllers and joint terminal attack controllers".
This activity is in addition to previously scheduled flying by PC-21 aircraft from No. 4 Squadron and Hawk 127 aircraft from 76 Squadron.
There is currently no programed training scheduled for F-35A Lightning II aircraft on the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.