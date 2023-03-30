The Port Stephens Holiday Guide has been keeping visitors top the area informed on the latest attractions, eateries and events for decades.
You can view the Autumn edition here.
With a ceremonial cut of a ribbon with oversized scissors, cheers and applause, Port Stephens' first ever Spotlight was officially opened on Thursday.
The Examiner was on hand to cover the grand opening. View the photos and videos here.
Want to know what's happening across Port Stephens this weekend?
This guide has you covered.
Longworth Park will light up like never before in April when Karuah hosts the first in a series of immersive night time experiences in Port Stephens.
The unique Karuah by Night event in April will offer a fresh perspective on the town, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said, as well as 'activate' the riverside precinct.
POlling booth behaviour, home insurance pitfalls and water technology trials. Read the latest views and observations from residents across Port Stephens.
There is a bunch of regulars who gather on the jetty who love nothing more than targeting gar when they swim around Tomaree Headland and take up residence over the expanse of sea grass in Shoal Bay. Read more from Stinker here.
Lakeside Sporting Complex will turn into red and blue HQ on Saturday.
Four Newcastle Knights games will play out at the Raymond Terrace sporting complex on April 1.
