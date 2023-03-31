Probus Club of Nelson Bay changeover

The Probus Club of Nelson Bay has celebrated its 43rd changeover luncheon.
The luncheon was attended by 52 members and their wives who enjoyed a very nice two course meal at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.
The new committee was introduced.
The new president is Bill Gainsford.
He is joined on the executive committee by vice president John Wright, secretary Adrian Everett and treasurer Ron Cumming.
The other committee members with small roles are Bob Justice, Harrie Furner, Warrick Lilly, Ken Shadler and Keith Chapman.
The new committee hopes to guide the club, which was founded in October 1979, to another successful year filled with fun and fellowship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.