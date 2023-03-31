Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Full steam ahead for the Probus Club of Port Stephens

Updated March 31 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Probus Club of Port Stephens executive committee.
The new Probus Club of Port Stephens executive committee.

It is that time of the year when all Probus clubs conduct their annual general meetings and try to coax some new blood onto the executive committee plus all of the many activity leadership roles and other positions that keep them running smoothly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.