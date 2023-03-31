Full steam ahead for the Probus Club of Port Stephens

It is that time of the year when all Probus clubs conduct their annual general meetings and try to coax some new blood onto the executive committee plus all of the many activity leadership roles and other positions that keep them running smoothly.
For the Probus Club of Port Stephens this is no easy feat with nearly 160 members and counting.
But the popular and busy club, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in May, have indeed achieved this objective at the 2023 AGM.
After settling who would sit on the committee for a new year, members and guests then celebrated at the changeover luncheon afterwards.
Outgoing President Phil Dodd took great pleasure in handing over the reins to John Rebrik.
Rob Buchanan will serve as vice president.
Joining Mr Rebrik and Mr Buchanan on the executive is past president Mr Dodd, Penny Wilson, Cheryl Rebrik, Marilynn Buchanan, Christine Graham and Neil Hansford.
Mr Dodd delivered his unique style of president's report at the AGM and expressed his appreciation for the support he has received from all during his tenure.
At the following, very enjoyable changeover lunch, new president Mr Rebrik led the introduction of the committee, the all-important activity leaders and various other positions that are necessary to collectively carry this busy club forward.
It was heartening to see some of the more recent members putting their hand up for some of the positions.
Ms Wilson stays as secretary (her third role on committee) and Mrs Rebrik takes on the treasurer's job from Carol Hokin after six years.
Ms Buchanan will continue as membership director and Annette Howitt has taken over from Ann Gibson as the mutual interest groups director.
Mrs Gibson has had 10 years on the committee and will continue as newsletter editor.
The other committee positions were filled by Ms Graham and Mr Hansford.
There are also 25 other positions filled by enthusiastic members.
The Probus Club of Port Stephens is a mixed gender club and meets on the second Thursday of the month from 10.30am at Nelson Bay Bowling Club with a guest speaker nearly every month.
Visitors are welcome to head along and check out the organisation.
For more details or to get in touch head to www.probusclubofportstephens.org or contact membership director Marilynn 0417 485 614.
