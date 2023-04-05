Members and supporters of the Medowie Lions Club have come together to celebrate its 40 year history.
The club was chartered on March 23, 1983. A celebration luncheon was held in Medowie on March 26 to mark the milestone, and to recognise the service and devotion of its members who have undertaken projects for the benefit of the community since it was first formed.
"We also acknowledge the many tireless volunteers who have helped build this club over the last 40 years," club president John Tunbridge said.
"As a club, we owe a great debt to those inaugural 32 members. They were the individuals who had the vision, the faith and the know-how to get our club going, something that was no doubt done with numerous personal sacrifices.
"I think their foresight paved the way for us... and established some very solid work ethics for the countless volunteers that followed in their path.
"I am very proud to be part of the Lions Club of Medowie. I am probably most proud of the opportunity that this club has provided to thousands of children, youths and adults by serving them over the last 40 years."
