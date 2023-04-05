Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Connect to Country: Much to be learned from Broughton Island's history

By John Clarke
April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boat in Esmeralda Cove after dropping off Broughton Island visitors on March 18. Pictures by John Spencer/NPWS
Boat in Esmeralda Cove after dropping off Broughton Island visitors on March 18. Pictures by John Spencer/NPWS

I first visited Broughton Island in the mid-1970s. The initial experience, on setting foot on the outpost, left an indelible impression.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.