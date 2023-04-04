THE Northern Hawks played competition heavyweights the Cessnock Goannas in the second round of the Denton Engineering Cup on Sunday, going down 34-22 in front of a home crowd.
The first half of the contest was no place for the faint-hearted. Both teams ripped in seeing big collisions that kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Cessnock lead at the break 12-10 in an absorbing contest. On resumption, the Hawks lost their way with a poor completion rate and cheap turnovers gifting the goannas plenty of ball and they raced in three quick tries.
The Hawks are still coming to terms with the pace of the game at the elite level and working on their set plays, which are on the improve. The contest became a bit willing in the second half with the Hawks second rower Henry Penn being sent off. However, the Hawks showed plenty of character to run in two late tries with 12 men to narrow the margin.
Players' player was tough front rower Aden Jenkins. Other forwards who worked hard were Josh Toole and Brandon Thompson. The backline continue to gel with Floyd Tighe, Macaulay Aoake and Liam Walsh all playing well.
The lower grades are still undermanned but several players are due to come back in coming weeks. It was nice to see plenty of old boys in the crowd on Sunday including Peter Walsh, Andrew Levido, Jason Priest, David Slade, Trent Green, George Pain, Peter Bennett, Scott Dews and Shane Compton.
On Thursday night the Hawks play the Macquarie Scorpions reserve grade at 6.15 pm at Tomaree Sportsground. Adam Brown is now coaching at Lakes.
NELSON Bay Junior Rugby League Club had a busy day at their season launch last Sunday.
The club hosted Budgewoi, Southern Lakes, Raymond Terrace, Mallabula and East Maitland, seeing more than 20 games of footy played out. The Marlins' older players assisted with the running of the day to cope with all the fields in action.
With a large crowd in attendance, the Marlins thanked several people that assisted with the day. Ian and Jess Heaslop sourced and ran a big raffle to aid the club's treasurer Adrian, wife Deb and two children who are going through some very tough times. The Family of League gave a helping hand by cooking up a storm on the BBQ.
The club also inducted five new life members at the launch with Brooke and Ji Hill, Belinda Williams, Jamie Malsem and Luke Williams all recongnised for their service to the Marlins.
The club is ready to roll into a new season with close to 300 junior players on the books. After several trials, including a massive day at Raymond Terrace at the end of March, the club will begin playing competition footy on April 22.
THE Fingal Bay Bomboras hosted the Morpeth Bulls last Saturday in their final hit out before the season starts on April 22.
Fingal's men's team were convincing winners, 34-10, despite giving away cheap penalties early to trail 10-0. The experience pack of forwards lead by Bo Earl, Tod Doro and Ben Schneider laid the platform for the young guns in the backline to strut their stuff with Ryan Duffy looking sharp. Tough forward Jake Wozniak was impressive and picked up the players' player award.
Overall coach Paul Dooley thought it was a good team effort. This season the Bomboras will play in C-grade in the Northern Conference. They face Aberglasslyn away in their first comp game.
The Bomboras ladies tag team continued their early preseason trial form with a 34-4 win over Morpeth. The club has recruited several new players with full back Tarsha Wellings an absolute stand out. Other newcomer Jade Ballard scored two tries when she sliced through the opposition. Playmaker Grace O'Flaherty set up some good plays and had a solid kicking game while Rebecca Chaffy returned to the club and combined well with the team. The team play Waratah away in their first game.
PORT Stephens Oztag representative team the Bandits will have 10 players heading to Limerick in Ireland for the World Cup in August.
Jacob Napoli will play for Australia and Jessey Bridge will be on the Australian Indigenous side. Blain Grace and Imogen O'Flaherty will play for Ireland and Zac Harrison and Brie Napoli for New Zealand.
Lyji Vaggs, Bailey Page and Tiarna-Lee Daniels will also play.
To help this group with expenses, the Bandits will hold a huge fundraiser in May at Fingal Oval. A family fun day, there will be barbecues, a DJ, raffles, and an Oztag knockout. For more details check out the Port Stephens Oztag Facebook page.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.