A new exhibition showcasing the role Port Stephens and Newcastle played in defending the area during World War II is now on show at the Visitors Information Centre in Nelson Bay.
A key feature of Tomaree Museum Association's wartime exhibition is memorabilia supplied by the family of Donald Howard, a Catalina flying boat pilot and long-time resident of Port Stephens, who survived a crash in Papua New Guinea during the war and died aged 101.
The display includes a diorama of amphibious landing training in the bay with the US Army, as well as uniforms and banners telling the story of wartime training and defences in the area.
"The display is really to showcase the involvement of Port Stephens and Newcastle in defending the area during WWII," museum association chairman Doug Cross said.
"Easter holiday visitors and local residents will it find it well worthwhile checking out the exhibition and learning about our fascinating wartime history."
The exhibition will remain on display throughout April.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.