Looking for something to do? Your guide to what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

Fingal Haven Craft Group's craft fair returns after a three year hiatus with more handicraft on offer than ever before. The craft fair raises money for local aged residents living with high care needs and dementia. There will be many handcrafted items for sale including knitted yoga and bed socks, blankets, children's knitwear, teddies, washers, crocheted hand towels, satin pillows, beanies and tea cosies plus homemade cakes, slices, jams and butters for sale, trash and treasure items, Devonshire morning tea and raffles.