Looking for something to do? Your guide to what's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

Wartime history display
Now-end of April: Visitor Information Centre, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay. Times: Centre opening times. Cost: Free
A Tomaree Museum Association exhibition showcasing the role Port Stephens and Newcastle played in defending the area during World War II. The display includes a diorama of amphibious landing training in the bay with the US Army, as well as uniforms and banners telling the story of wartime training and defences in the area. More details HERE.
Eggcellent Easter fun
April 8: Port Stephens Homemaker Centre, Taylors Beach. Time: 10am-2pm
The Easter bunny will be at the centre along with a face painter and balloon artist with 300 free scoops of ice cream for customers. Hop on over for some family-friendly activities and sweet treats.
Live and Local
April 7-9: d'Albora Marinas, Nelson Bay. Time: 12pm-3pm. Cost: Free
Head on down to d'Albora marina to enjoy a weekend filled with live music. Friday, April 7 - Kazzie. Saturday, April 8 - Aaron Lenard. Sunday, April 9 - Hudson Rose.
Gresford Billy Cart Derby
April 8: Park Street, East Gresford. Time: 9am
Billy cart racing, market stalls, family fun, petting zoo, pony rides, games, auction and raffles, food and drinks, live music. A Rotary Club of Dungog event. More: gresfordbillycartderby.wordpress.com.
Dungog Rodeo
April 8: Dungog Showground, Abelard Street, Dungog. Time: 10am-midnight. Cost: $20 adults, $5 children at the gate.
Dungog Rodeo will be held on Easter Saturday. A great family day out, there will be food, bar, side shows with rides and merchandise available. The full points rodeo action will run 10am-8.30pm. There will be a live band from 8.30pm-midnight.
Easter bunny fun
April 9: d'Albora Marina Nelson Bay. Time: 9.30am-3pm.
Are you ready for a weekend filled with Easter activities? Then head down to d'Albora Marina on Easter Sunday to see the Easter bunny or take part in the Easter Egg Guessing Competition at 9.30am, 11.30am and 1.30pm. The Easter egg draw takes place at 3pm.
School holidays at the Country Club
April 9-23: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free
Spend the Easter school holidays making memories with the whole family at SBCC's free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. On Easter Sunday there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny and a massive egg hunt.
Library school holiday program
April 10-21: Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Libraries. Times: Vary. Cost: Vary.
Join in on the activities being hosted by Port Stephens Libraries during the 2023 Easter school holidays. From little ones though to teens, there's something for everyone - games, movies, reptile shows, craft. See the full details on Port Stephens Council's Facebook page. Bookings per activity are essential as places are limited.
Outdoor cinema
April 12: Ferodale Oval, Medowie. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free
Free outdoor screening of American musical drama film In the Heights (PG). Pack a picnic, relax on comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from Gluten Free Donuts. Outdoor cinema events will also be held in Lemon Tree Passage on April 22, Raymond Terrace on April 23 and in Nelson Bay on April 29 as part of Port Stephens Council's Autumn program of events.
Stand-up comedy workshop
April 14: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10.30am. Cost: Free but bookings essential.
Learn how to build resilience, teamwork and develop more confidence in your performing life with Anthony Lamond's stand-up comedy workshop. For ages 12 and up. Book: (02) 4988 0111
Karuah by Night
April 15: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 5pm-9pm. Cost: Free
An evening of family fun, food and live music. Walk amongst the brightly coloured neon sea creatures, experience a moving, spiritual projection, cast over the large tree by the river and learn about the water and land and enjoy a special light show.
Fingal Bay craft fair
April 15: Recreational Hall, Fingal Haven Village, Farm Road, Fingal Bay. Time: 8am-1pm.
Fingal Haven Craft Group's craft fair returns after a three year hiatus with more handicraft on offer than ever before. The craft fair raises money for local aged residents living with high care needs and dementia. There will be many handcrafted items for sale including knitted yoga and bed socks, blankets, children's knitwear, teddies, washers, crocheted hand towels, satin pillows, beanies and tea cosies plus homemade cakes, slices, jams and butters for sale, trash and treasure items, Devonshire morning tea and raffles.
