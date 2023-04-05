There has been a changing of the guard at the Raymond Terrace Magpies as Luke Handsaker takes over as club president following the retirement of rugby league legend Brooke Roach.
After two years as president, and countless more in a leadership role with the rugby league club including co-coach with Handsaker of the Magpies 2022 premiership-winning men's team, Roach has stepped back from football this season to focus on his family.
"The club is in good hands," Roach said. "[Luke] has been with me a very long time. We've achieved a lot together. I'm really happy with what we, and the committee and volunteers, have done with the club. I will still help out when I'm needed, but now is the time for me to focus on family."
A life member of the rugby league club and Port Stephens' Citizen of the Year for 2022, Roach is admired for being community-minded, a mentor, an intimidating player, knowledgeable coach and a good friend.
Handsaker, who steps up from being the club's vice president, and Roach played together in Tea Gardens before making the move together to Raymond Terrace in 2018 and have been friends for more than a decade.
The pair, plus the club's committee, an army of volunteers and dedicated players, have rebuilt the senior rugby league club into a premiership-winning one. Prior to 2022, the club had not won a premiership in eight years.
The win, plus behind-the-scenes work on rebuilding and recruiting, has renewed interest in the club this season and opened more opportunities to it, such as hosting four Newcastle Knights games as the Magpies did on Saturday, April 1.
"There's a lot of excitement around the club this season," Handsaker said. "We've recruited strongly for our six teams and we have a lot of juniors back with us, we expect to go deep into finals again this season, sponsorship has never been at a better level and we have exciting new opportunities ahead of us."
Handsaker paid tribute to Roach as he steps back from playing, coaching and the executive committee.
"He is a close friend so on a personal level, I'm sad we're not doing this together. But I know his decision to retire is the best for him and his family. He will always be part of the Magpies family. There's big shoes to fill but I am up for the challenge," he said.
The Magpies' premiership-winning men's team has been promoted to B-grade in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition for 2023, which kicks off on April 22.
Centre Rob Chaffey, props Zac Jones and Steve Soper, lock Jackson McIntyre, hooker Evander Waitoa, back rowers Taamo Charlie and Will Watters and prop Nick John are expected to return for he Magpies side this season.
Coaching duties will be shared between James Ross and Mark Branson.
Handsaker said while the team had lost a number of players from last year, they had recruited "fairly well" in finding replacements, including attracting a number of local juniors back from other clubs.
Junior recruitment has been a key focus of the club. Handsaker said it was "pleasing" to see that so many juniors had returned to playing for Raymond Terrace this year.
Waitoa will also coach the Magpies Northern Conference team, while the under-18 side will be coached by Corey Mather and Mark Collison .
Newcastle representative coach Russell Grigg will oversee the Magpies women's tackle team in 2023.
Handsaker said the club has recruited "very strongly" for the women's tackle team, with some of its 20 players involved in the Knights' Tarsha Gale Cup and NSW Women's Premiership train-on squads.
The Magpies B-grade Ladies League Tag team, formerly known as the Ravens but now flying under the Magpies banner, will be coached once again by Paul Marquet and the C-grade Ladies League Tag team by Jarod Ashpole in his second season.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
