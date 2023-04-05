The Nelson Bay Marlins' promotion back into the Black Diamond Cup competition this season may have been "unexpected", but it is a challenge the AFL club is more than willing to meet.
New club president Shane Roche said he expected the senior men's side would competitive in Hunter Central Coast AFL's top division.
"We did expect to stay in the plate [competition], even after winning the premiership last year," Roche said.
"It was a bit unexpected to move back up into the cup but we expect that we'll be really competitive. Going up into the cup is a challenge, but an exciting one. There is a lot of enthusiasm around the club."
Roche said there had been a few retirements in the team that broke Nelson Bay's nine year premiership drought in 2022 after claiming a grand final win against the Newcastle City Blues in the plate division.
However, the team has been bolstered by the return of players that have moved back to the area and young guns who have last year's experience under their belts, he said.
Nic Griffith is back to coach the team this year. Matt Blythe will retain his captaincy.
Nelson Bay had the bye on the opening weekend of the 2023 season, on April 1.
However, the senior men's team still launched their season on the Saturday by unfurling the 2022 premiership flag at their home base of Dick Burwell Oval.
The Marlins launch their 2023 campaign away against Bateau Bay on Saturday, April 15.
Roche takes over as president of the Marlins this year from Josh Horvath, who held the role for five years, who has moved on to work for Hunter Central Coast AFL. Adam Walker takes over Roche's former role as vice president.
Roche has been involved with the AFL club since he and his family moved from AFL heartland, Victoria, to Nelson Bay 10 years ago.
He also coaches the Marlins' hugely successful under-17 girls team, in which his daughter Mackenzie plays. Roche's son, Hudson, plays for the Marlins under-15s and is a member of the Swans Academy.
Behind the scenes, the Marlins have strengthened their relationship with the Medowie-based Port Stephens Power AFL club to give more juniors playing opportunities. The junior AFL competition begins on April 23.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.