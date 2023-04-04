Port Stephens looks set to be in for an Easter boom with accommodation houses reporting to be near capacity and tourism operators expecting a flood of visitors to the area to enjoy the last of the summer-like weather.
Destination Port Stephens chairperson Sarah Smith said the weather forecast, which is tipped to be in the high 20s across the Easter long weekend, has businesses that she has spoken to feeling optimistic for the busy holiday period.
"Everyone is expecting to be flat out because the weather forecast is so good," she said.
"The council's holiday parks, the koala sanctuary and some of the big accommodation places in Port Stephens are reporting that they are almost completely booked for the long weekend and the first week of the school holidays."
Easter is historically one of the Port's busiest holiday periods due to the area's close proximity to Sydney, wide range of activities and accommodation options and because it is one of the final sun-filled weekends before the winter downturn.
"I always say that Easter is like January but in just four days," Ms Smith said.
The Smith family from Cessnock got a jump on the Easter long weekend, arriving early this week to soak up what Port Stephens has to offer ahead of the crowds expected to flood the area for the holiday period.
Brendan Smith said his family, a wife and two young children, were fortunate to have a family-owned caravan in Fingal Bay so they could visit and enjoy a holiday.
The Examiner caught up with Mr Smith and his son Arlo, 2, playing near Kiddies Corner at Fingal Bach on Monday.
Tass Taxis, the owner of Bay Living and Garden in the Nelson Bay CBD, said he expected to have a busy Easter long weekend.
"The weather is meant to be great - warm so people can enjoy the beach but also a little cloudy and drizzly, which is shopping weather," he said.
To take advantage of the expected foot traffic in Magnus Street, where his business has been based for four years, and the CBD, Mr Taxis said he would remain open all weekend. He is anticipating a busy Easter Sunday.
"Traditionally Easter Sunday is my busiest day before that quieter period after the holidays," he said.
NSW Police's Easter traffic enforcement operation will begin at midnight on Thursday, April 6, with double demerits applied to speeding, mobile phone, seat belt and motorcycle helmet offences until Monday, April 10 inclusive.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said substantial police resources have been assigned to the operation as road trauma remains a matter of significant concern.
"This Easter, our officers will be out and about doing their best to keep the roads safe so that everyone can arrive to their destinations in time for a wonderful weekend with loved ones," NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said.
"The message is simple; drive to the speed limit, focus on the road - not your phone, and make sure you have a plan B if you are drinking.
"For the last two years, we've seen seven fatalities on the road each Easter long weekend. The goal this year is to reduce that number."
Port Stephens police Inspector Kristin Marshall, the officer in charge of Nelson Bay Police Station, said more police would be working across the long weekend to meet the needs of the Tomaree Peninsula's increased population.
She said police would be targeting "opportunistic" crimes such motor vehicle theft, steal from motor vehicle offences and break and enters, which are more prevalent in Port Stephens during holiday periods.
"It's important to make sure you're locking your valuables up, locking your cars and houses, and chaining your bikes up," Inspector Marshall said.
"The majority of stolen car reports we receive are because it has been left unlocked or the keys left in it."
Inspector Marshall said while police do not expect the same numbers of people to visit the beaches like in summer, they would still be popular and officers would be patrolling beach carparks to deter opportunistic crime such as theft from occurring.
Across the weekend, police will be conducting roadside alcohol and drug tests. Inspector Marshall urged travelers to plan their trip, to expect delays on the roads, to not drink and drive and be patient.
Works along Nelson Bay Road at Bobs Farm, where speeds now dipped to 40 and 60 km/h, is expected to become a pinch point during peak travel times across the holiday period.
The M1 pinch points at Heatherbrae, Tomago and Hexham are also expected to slow motorists down during peak times in the holiday period.
Motorists are being reminded that Thursday, April 6 - the first day of the Easter police operation - is a school day.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
