Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

New Taylors Beach homemaker centre shows investment confidence in Port Stephens, provides boost to economy and jobs

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
April 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The opening of a new shopping centre in Taylors Beach is being hailed as a major boost to the Port Stephens economy, one that has created hundreds of jobs and demonstrated investment confidence in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.