The opening of a new shopping centre in Taylors Beach is being hailed as a major boost to the Port Stephens economy, one that has created hundreds of jobs and demonstrated investment confidence in the area.
Once complete, the development investment of the Harvey Norman-owned Port Stephens Homemaker Centre is expected to be $80 million, which Business Port Stephens president Clive Jones said was "really positive".
"The investment shows confidence in the area, has created a third shopping precinct on the Tomaree Peninsula next to Salamander Bay and Nelson Bay, saves a lot of locals from trekking into Newcastle for things they can now buy local and has created jobs," he said.
"In a small area like this, it's only positive to have investment like this."
Construction on the 10.22-hectare shopping centre located adjacent to the Shearwater Estate at 60 Port Stephens Drive began in October 2021.
Between 75 and 80 construction jobs were created during the build period of 12 to 14 months.
The centre's flagship 5,050sqm Harvey Norman store has employed an estimated 45 staff and another 30 have been recruited by Port Stephens' first Spotlight.
Another 60 to 80 jobs are believed to have been created through the centre's other specialty stores including Autobarn, Pet Stock, Sydney Tools and Weber Store.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer was on hand to officially open Spotlight and Harvey Norman on Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 as part of the centre's four-day grand opening celebrations.
"From the concept to now seeing it open, it's really exciting for not only the stores that are here but for the people of Port Stephens," he said.
"The staff who are working here are from right across Port Stephens... and our demographic is perfect for this sort of thing. With the wider complex, we've got hundreds of jobs here which is really exciting."
Mr Jones said the homemaker centre brought "more focus" to Port Stephens, which put it in a good position for the future as the Williamtown aerospace industry grew and the Special Activation Precinct came to life.
Ribbon cuttings, smoking ceremonies, bargains, games and giveaways were to be found in Taylors Beach last week in celebration of the Port Stephens Homemaker Centre officially opening.
The centre is being hailed as a boost to Port Stephens, creating a first-class retail environment and ongoing employment hub to the area.
Port Stephens' first ever Spotlight opened to an eager crowd on Thursday, March 30.
The first in a four-day grand opening of the Harvey Norman-owned homemaker centre, managed by CBRE Centre Management, saw crafters and hobbyists, plus those on the hunt for a good deal, flood the store when doors opened at 8am.
Store manager of the Taylors Beach-based Spotlight, Margaret Webb, said it was "phenomenal" to see the line-up of people outside the store - stretching about 20 metres long - on opening day.
"The store is a great asset to the community," Ms Webb, from Medowie, said.
"It's something that has been longed for. I think it's taken the town to the next level. Myself and other Spotlight lovers from the area used to have to travel an hour to get to a store. Now we don't have to."
While she has been a "long-time lover" of Spotlight, store manager is Ms Webb's first job with the company.
She is one of about 30 people employed in the new $3 million Taylors Beach store, many of which are from Port Stephens.
"I'm super excited to lead this team," Ms Webb said. "I've got a great team, which has a really mixed demographic from 17 year olds to 60 year olds and a lot of talent within the store, lots of sewers, crafters and different people who like to do different things."
Ryan Kane, Spotlight regional manager, said the opening of the Taylors Beach store on Thursday, number 144 for the company, was their first for 2023.
"It's quite special," he said. "I think the community has been waiting a while for Spotlight to come here and have ben traveling to our other stores.
"The first customer who walked in today said she'd been waiting 'forever' for this moment.
"It's really exciting for the local community and our team is really excited to open a brand new store in Port Stephens. It's a brand new team, which is just fantastic."
Lauren Waite from Nelson Bay said she was "so excited" to be at the opening of Spotlight.
"It's such a good thing for the community to have all these wonderful shops."
The official opening was complete with giveaways, instore deals, entertainment and free coffee.
The celebrations continued into the weekend. Harvey Norman was officially opened on Saturday, April 1.
Worimi elder Uncle Neville Lilley said a Welcome to Country before doors opened to the public at 9am.
From Murrook Culture Centre in Williamtown, Justin Ridgeway performed the smoking ceremony, accompanied by John Schultz on digeridoo, outside Harvey Norman on Saturday morning.
Triple M did a live broadcast outside the store from 9am to midday and had giveaways, face painting, fresh fruit and balloon artist.
Tamika Upton from the Newcastle Knights joined Harvey Norman to meet and greet guests.
Soldiers Point Lions Club were hosting a barbecue at the centre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Port Stephens Homemaker Centre presented a $1000 cheque to the Lions club, who said they will donate it to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.
Bluey and Bingo were a big hit with kids on Saturday and Sunday.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer was on hand to cut the ribbon at Spotlight and Harvey Norman's official opening.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
