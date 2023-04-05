Punters are in for a real treat when the Fingal Haven Village Craft Fair returns this month.
Unable to host their annual fundraising fair for three years due to COVID, the skilled members of the Fingal Haven Craft Group have filled "boxes and boxes" with handicraft that is awaiting to be sold.
"We haven't had our fair but we haven't stopped," the group's president, Molly Carter, said. "Our members love creating and they've just kept going the past three years."
The fair has been going for as long as the craft group, which is set to mark 27 years in July.
Traditionally, money raised from the fair went towards residents of the Bill King Aged Care Facility, many of whom live with dementia or high care needs.
From furniture, interactive toys and dementia aids, the group has purchased many items for Bill King residents in the past 27 years.
Port Stephens Veterans and Citizens Aged Care, operators of the Fingal Bay facility, closed Bill King in February to "consolidate its residential aged care services" in response to the operational challenges it is facing because of the pandemic.
Many residents have been moved to Harbourside Haven Gardens in Shoal Bay, which Mrs Carter said only meant they had changed address.
"We are still looking after them," Mrs Carter said.
The craft fair will be held in the recreational hall of the Fingal Haven Village in Farm Road from 8am-1pm on Saturday, April 15.
There will be many handcrafted items for sale including knitted yoga and bed socks, blankets, children's knitwear, teddies, washers, crocheted hand towels, satin pillows, beanies and tea cosies.
There will also be homemade cakes, slices, jams and butters for sale, trash and treasure items, Devonshire morning tea and raffles, the prizes of which include vouchers donated by Port Stephens businesses.
"Come down, have a browse and help us care for local people living in aged care with dementia," Mrs Carter said.
The craft room is open in Fingal Haven 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm on Tuesdays.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
