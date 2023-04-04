"AGL has a long history in the Hunter, and we will continue to positively contribute to the region through projects like the Tomago battery, operation of Bayswater power station, our Hunter Energy Hub plans at the site of the Liddell power station and our joint venture contribution to the Muswellbrook pumped hydro project," the spokesman said. "AGL has the largest renewables and storage portfolio of any ASX-listed company, having invested $4.8 billion over two decades in renewable and firming generation."