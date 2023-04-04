Port Stephens Examiner
AGL announces plans for 500 megawatt grid-scale battery at Tomago

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
AGL's Torrens Island battery in South Australia ... the company has plans to build another battery at Tomago.
AGL has announced plans to build a grid-scale battery at Tomago as part of its goal to have five gigawatts of renewable generation and firming in place by the end of 2030.

