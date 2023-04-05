Property of the week: 1/6 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay

1/6 Magnus Street, Nelson Bay
Feel like you're on permanent holiday in this ultra-modern, master-built apartment with panoramic views of Nelson Bay.
You may never want to leave, but if you do, a white sandy beach is across the road and d'Albora Marina and Nelson Bay cafes, shops and restaurants just a stroll away.
Occupying the entire first floor of the tightly held Dolphin Towers, this deluxe residence affords postcard sunrises and sublime water views from its fabulous beachside setting.
Natural light floods the beautiful open-plan kitchen, living and dining space with its gleaming timber floors, crisp white palette and seamless integration with the outdoors.
Floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding and concertina doors and a glass balustrade on the large covered balcony ensure unimpeded views of the spectacular Port Stephens waterways.
The balcony wraps around to the side, providing another space for relaxing or dining with stunning views.
Selling agent Dane Queenan says the executive-style residence sets a new precedent for apartment living in Port Stephens.
"The luxurious apartment offers arguably one of the most breathtaking views in Nelson Bay and is perfectly paired with bespoke interiors to deliver the epitome of coastal opulence."
The avid chef will appreciate the gourmet kitchen - a vision in white - with its sleek cabinetry, beautiful stone accents and quality appliances and fixtures.
The main bedroom retreat features that dream of dreams - a large walk-in wardrobe - and a lavish ensuite bathroom.
The four generous-sized bedrooms are supremely comfortable with thick soft carpet. Three share a sleek family bathroom, one has a balcony and two have their own shaded and private courtyards.
Other features of this stunning apartment include ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans and plantation shutters enhancing that coastal ambience, double lock-up garage in the basement and lift access.
Dolphin Towers is a boutique block of just four owner-occupied apartments, each occupying their own floor.
Close by is Fly Point, a diving and snorkelling hotspot, and popular Little Beach.
