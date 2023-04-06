Port Stephens Examiner
Hunter Coast Offshore Wind Project submitted for assessment under Commonwealth environment legislation

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 7 2023 - 8:48am
Image shows how the wind turbines would be tethered to the sea floor.
The developers of the proposed 1.6 gigawatt offshore wind farm have referred their project for assessment under the Federal Government's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation legislation.

