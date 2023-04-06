Port Stephens Examiner
$9m Hunter Water plan to tackle erosion and water quality in Seaham Weir pool, Williams River released

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 6 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
The Seaham Weir Pool Erosion Management Plan has been released. The milestone means Hunter Water will now move forward with fixing erosion issues and improving water quality in the weir pool, one of the regions key water sources.
Hunter Water will begin to tackle erosion and quality issues with the Seaham weir pool, one of the Hunter's key water sources, after adopting a $9 million plan that has been more than 20 years in the making.

