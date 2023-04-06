Hunter Water will begin to tackle erosion and quality issues with the Seaham weir pool, one of the Hunter's key water sources, after adopting a $9 million plan that has been more than 20 years in the making.
A 20-kilometre stretch of the Williams River between Seaham and just upstream of Clarence Town will be the focus of repairs to riverbank erosion, a project that received the green light after the Seaham Weir Pool Erosion Management Plan was released this week.
Hunter Water managing director Darren Cleary said the plan provides a solution to ongoing water quality concerns in the weir pool.
"The gradual, long-term decline in water quality in this section of the Williams River continues to be a concern to us," he said.
"The Williams is a critical part of our region's drinking water supply, being the primary water source for Grahamstown Dam.
"This plan improves water quality and delivers positive environmental outcomes, while also supporting social and economic benefits of the Williams River, such as boating activities, that the community values.
"The final Erosion Management Plan is a result of expert studies, government agency expertise, and feedback from the local community, landholders, boaters and other waterway users."
The Seaham Weir pool refers to a 20km section of the Williams River between the Seaham Weir and Clarence Town in the Port Stephens and Dungog council areas.
About half the water in Grahamstown Dam is pumped from the weir pool on an ongoing basis.
Grahamstown Dam, also found in Port Stephens, provides drinking water for more than half a million people in the Lower Hunter.
The water quality of the weir pool has been deteriorating for more than 20 years.
Large banks of erosion sediment have been formed as the riverbanks collapse, and landowners have lost significant areas of their land with the loss of fences, vegetation and trees.
The Newcastle Herald reported in early 2020 that farmers living along the river were unable to pump from it because of toxic algal blooms triggered by high nutrient loads.
Many have blamed power boats for causing the increased bank erosion and subsequent nutrient surges.
Hunter Water, manager of the Lower Hunter's drinking water supply, said the weir pool requires active intervention to stop ongoing riverbank erosion.
The release of the Seaham Weir Pool Erosion Management Plan means Hunter Water can now move forward with fixing erosion issues and improving water quality in the weir pool.
Hunter Water will lead a riverbank erosion remediation project which will include stabilisation measures alongside riverbank revegetation and livestock fencing.
Along severely eroded stretches, works would involve a combination of rock and/or log structures, bank revegetation, weed removal and stock management.
For stretches with less severe erosion, works would involve revegetation on the riverbanks, weed removal and stock management only.
In stretches where the river banks are currently showing minimal signs of erosion with good vegetation, there is no works currently proposed.
These stretches will form part of the Seaham Weir Pool monitoring program, with inspections taking place annually or following a significant flood event.
The inspections would be compared to earlier condition assessments and inform future works as required.
The remediation program is being funded by Hunter Water and the NSW Government at an estimated cost of $9 million.
Detailed site planning with about 40 individual property owners on both sides of the riverbank is now underway.
The on-ground work will take place in stages over the next five years.
With the peak skiing season from September through to March, it is anticipated work will commence outside the skiing and wake boarding zones from about October 2023 until March 2024.
There has been many studies done on the weir pool since the 1990s but it was in 2016 that there was movement on creating a plan to tackle the Seaham Weir pool and Williams River bank erosion.
Following the release of a Williams River Erosion study and report in 2016, the NSW Government formed a group to review community feedback on the report and support the development of the draft Erosion Management Plan.
It wasn't until October 2022 that this draft Erosion Management Plan went on public exhibition and the community was invited to provide feedback on what was proposed.
After meetings with landholders along the Williams River and a review of community feedback, the Seaham Weir Pool Erosion Management Plan was adopted in late 2022.
The plan was released on Tuesday, April 4, following a Hunter Water meeting with the Seaham Weir Pool Interagency Working Group.
"We are grateful to the community for providing feedback at two drop-in information sessions in November 2022 and through the online survey on our website," Hunter Water managing director Darren Cleary said.
"The strong community support for action to prevent erosion and improve water quality has been incorporated into the final plan.
"We also acknowledge the planning and leadership of the Seaham Weir Pool Interagency Working Group, which includes representatives from Dungog Shire and Port Stephens councils, Transport for NSW, and Hunter Local Land Services.
"We can now start implementing the plan's actions and we've already been having preliminary discussions with landholders to understand and assess their properties for proposed remediation work."
The Plan was prepared in collaboration with these local and state government agencies, in consultation with NSW Soil Conservation Service and independent experts at the University of NSW's Water Research Laboratory.
The Seaham Weir pool is popular to boat users, but throughout the development of the Erosion Management Plan a group representing Williams River landowners has maintained that the only long-term solution to restoring the health of the waterway is to prohibit high-powered boats.
Williams River Care Association president Digby Rayward said more than 25 years of data shows that wave energy from power boats was responsible for unsustainable bank erosion.
The nutrient spikes caused by erosion, in turn, caused algal blooms.
"Previous attempts to revegetate the riparian zone have failed due to plants being washed out by boat waves," he said.
"The impact of the boat waves on these erosion banks causes extensive turbidity that results in the re-entrainment and release of the nutrients.
"While time will be the final judge, I would suggest that Hunter Water is about to flush $9 million down the drain."
Hunter Water said that the delivery of its planned erosion repairs will enable recreational boating activity to continue within the existing designated zones on the weir pool with support from "key agencies" to "strengthen boating education and compliance".
The adopted Erosion Management Plan is available to see online at hunterwater.com.au/erosionplan.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
