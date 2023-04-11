Port Stephens Examiner
Commonwealth Bank commits $240 million to fund Newcastle Airport expansion

By Matt Carr
April 11 2023 - 3:00pm
A concept drawing released in September of what the new two-storey airport terminal could look like.

NEWCASTLE Airport's expansion is a step closer, with the Commonwealth Bank confirming it will bankroll the $240 million bill.

