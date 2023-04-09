Hunter Region Botanic Gardens directors are concerned for the facility's future, with the construction of a $2.1 billion, seven metre-high bypass planned for the gardens' doorstep as part of the long-awaited M1 extension from Black Hill to Raymond Terrace.
Works on the 15km, four lane Pacific Motorway missing link are due to begin in September. The new road is expected to transform travel in the Hunter by removing thousands of vehicles from high congestion areas.
But HRBG directors Robert Beautemont and Ken Page fear the upgrade will cause financial woes for the not-for-profit organisation.
"We're told there will be four plus years of construction work and we're concerned about the drop off in visitation because that impacts heavily on our dollars," Mr Beautemont said. "Similarly after the construction period with the new highway at the front, people will be on the bypass and a lot of our business is passing traffic."
The new bypass will contain exits both north and south of the gardens, meaning motorists would have to leave the motorway to visit. The existing Pacific Highway will be reconfigured and will be the main route from Newcastle.
We've got to make this place a place they want to come to, to turn off the bypass.- HRBG director Robert Beautemont
"There will be traffic lights and a bridge under the new highway, now all of those things mean a very new sort of presence for us, which we will need to adjust and adapt to," Mr Page said.
Planning approvals require Transport for NSW to maintain access to Hunter Region Botanic Gardens throughout construction. "We acknowledge this major work may cause disruption and are working with the Gardens to minimise any impacts," a TfNSW spokesperson said.
TfNSW has committed extra signage to the gardens and is addressing some concerns related to access arrangements and development of landscaping plans.
"Once the project is complete, the reduced traffic volumes on the existing road network will improve conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, which Transport for NSW anticipates will encourage more visitors to Hunter Region Botanic Gardens," the spokesperson said.
Mr Page said the gardens had strong local promotion, support from local businesses and occasional government grants, but the facility was "very dependent" on visitor income for day-to-day expenses.
Mr Beautemont said he knew he had a role to play in making the gardens a destination, not "a drop-in". "We've got to make this place a place they want to come to, to turn off the bypass."
University of Newcastle emeritus professor and HRBG patron Tim Roberts said as well as a tourist attraction, the gardens was a scientific institution and needed to remain for future generations.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
