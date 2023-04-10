Port Stephens Examiner
National Parks and Wildlife Service to review safety warnings after 71-year-old man drowns at Fingal Spit

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:46am
Fingal Spit
The national parks authority will review the circumstances around the drowning death of a man visiting Fingal Spit on Easter Sunday to ensure people are aware of the dangers of the notorious Port Stephens location.

