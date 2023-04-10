The national parks authority will review the circumstances around the drowning death of a man visiting Fingal Spit on Easter Sunday to ensure people are aware of the dangers of the notorious Port Stephens location.
The 71-year-old from Sydney drowned on Sunday morning after he found himself in trouble at Fingal Spit when he was swept out while on a beach visit with family.
Lifeguards quickly responded to calls for help and the man was found floating in water nearby, but he could not be revived.
A young female relative of the man managed to get to safety.
The man is believed to be at least the 17th person to have died at the location.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson said on Monday that the agency was working with Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club to implement additional measures, including two emergency response beacons near the spit, and "strengthening warning signage".
"Every drowning is a tragedy and NPWS is saddened by this news [of the man's death]," the spokesperson said.
"Visitor safety is a priority of NPWS.
"Existing water safety signage at Fingal Spit warns of strong current, dangerous tides, and that many people have drowned and swimming is not advised.
"NPWS will review the circumstances of this incident to see if anything else can be done to ensure people are aware of the risks in this area."
Port Stephens tourism identity Frank Future told the Newcastle Herald on Monday that the area was notorious among the local population and, during his cruises, he made passengers aware of the dangers of the spit.
Surf Life Saving Hunter duty officer Stephen Leahy said after the incident on Sunday the spit was "a well-known notoriously dangerous location".
He said there had been many deaths, near misses and serious rescues in the area over the years.
