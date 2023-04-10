It is around this time every year, for as long as I can remember, that schools of mullet gather inside the estuaries and head out to sea when nature signals.
On reaching the open ocean, the huge schools travel north along the beaches.
It is along the beaches that commercial fishermen net the fish anywhere from the South Coast of NSW to Fraser Island in QLD.
For recreational fishers it is a rather frustrating time as the mullet are not attracted to any baits or lures.
The temptation to 'catch' a mullet is too great for some fishers who toss lures with treble hooks into the schools of fish before striking in the hope of foul hooking.
This method known as 'jagging' was outlawed about 20 years ago and fines for those who persist are heavy.
Local NSW Fisheries compliance officers are wide awake to the practice and will be patrolling known beaches, particularly Fingal and Stockton, where jagging has been reported in past years.
The massive movement of fish also attracts packs of sharks, mainly Grey Nurse.
It is also an offence for recreational fishers to target Grey Nurse sharks.
If you really need a feed of fresh sea mullet, try the fish shops on Teramby Road in Nelson Bay.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Email him at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com
