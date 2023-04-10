Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Fishing News

Something Fishy: Mullet on the move in Port Stephens

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
April 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's that time of the year where the mullet run red hot in Port Stephens.
It's that time of the year where the mullet run red hot in Port Stephens.

It is around this time every year, for as long as I can remember, that schools of mullet gather inside the estuaries and head out to sea when nature signals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Fishing News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.