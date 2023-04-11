The tragic death of a man at Fingal Beach marred an otherwise booming Easter long weekend in Port Stephens.
The 71-year-old from Sydney drowned just after 10am on Sunday morning after he was swept off the Fingal Spit while on a beach visit with family.
Surf Life Saving Hunter duty officer Stephen Leahy said the spit - a tidal sand bridge between Fingal Beach and Fingal Island - was "a well known notoriously dangerous location".
"Nevertheless, there have been a number of deaths, near misses and serious rescues there over many years," he said.
"Having said that, people that don't know the area and have limited understanding of beach and surf conditions would not recognise the dangers of the spit."
The man is believed to be at least the 17th person to have died at the location.
Port Stephens-Hunter police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
Inspector Kristin Marshall, the officer in charge of Nelson Bay Police Station, urged school holiday visitors to remain alert while in a new area.
"People need to be aware of their surroundings and not put themselves in unintended danger, especially around the water," she said.
"Make sure you check the forecast before going swimming, always swim in between the flags, don't drink if you're planning on going swimming and if you're not sure, ask a lifesaver or lifeguard. That's what they're there for."
The drowning death came during a "very busy" Easter long weekend for the Tomaree Peninsula.
Police were kept busy throughout the weekend, conducting checks on licensed premises and random breath tests, patrolling the streets and crime hotspots, plus responding to calls for help.
A 22-year-old man from Forster was arrested shortly before midnight on Easter Saturday after allegedly kicking a police car parked outside Shoal Bay Country Club.
Police were inside the club conducting a routine venue inspection when the intoxicated visitor is alleged to have kicked the back of a police car parked in Shoal Bay Road, smashing the rear tail light.
He was arrested after a short foot pursuit and taken to Nelson Bay Police Station where he was charged with malicious damage. He was released on strict conditional bail.
Across the Port Stephens-Hunter district during the five day Easter police operation, from April 6-10, general duties and highway patrol officers conducted 4262 random breath tests.
Of those, 11 drink driving fines were issued and eight drug tests returned positive. Police also issued 102 speeding fines.
"Drivers should know better by now," Inspector Marshall said. "Even one positive breath test or speeding fine is too many. Just because the state-wide traffic enforcement operation has ended doesn't mean you won't be random breath tested. We'll continue to RBT and stop drivers throughout the school holidays to reduce road trauma."
Inspector Marshall encouraged visitors to not let safety and security measures slip while on holidays.
She said it was important visitors continued to lock their houses and cars, as they would when home, and to chain bikes up when not in use to stop "opportunistic" crime. She also encouraged visitors to report any theft or suspicious activity to police.
Port Stephens Council reported "extremely high" occupancy rates across its four holiday parks and the koala sanctuary during the Easter long weekend, surpassing last year's stay rates for the same period.
"The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary recorded strong year-on-year results with a combined 406 guest nights sold across the Easter period," a council spokesperson said.
"An increase in nights occupied across all holiday parks was experienced. The school holidays [are] also popular with a 6.1 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year with both Shoal Bay and Halifax holiday parks proving very popular with holiday-makers."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
