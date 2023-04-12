Have a poke around the Port's many markets

Marina Markets
April 15: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown Markets' Marina Market along the Nelson Bay foreshore celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music are also available.
Produce Market
April 15: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
The Port Stephens Produce Market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers.
Tanilba Markets
April 15: Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm.
Tanilba Bay Markets takes place every third Saturday. Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and enjoy entertainment.
Garuwa Markets
April 16: Karuah Public School, 18 Bundabah Street, Karuah. Time: 9am-1pm.
Karuah Public School's community market features food, homewares, arts and crafts, and live entertainment. Held the third Sunday of each month.
Legacy Markets
April 16 and 30: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
Tomaree Markets
April 23: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-1pm.
An outdoor community market with craft, food products, designer items, live music and much more. From jewellery to local artists, olive oils to creative types, Tomaree Markets has it all.
Hinton Markets
April 30: 4 Paterson Road, Hinton. Time: 9am-1pm.
Homemade & Handpicked is a new monthly market in Hinton featuring a variety of amazing stalls. Stallholders are being sought. See the Homemade & Handpicked Markets Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.