Now-end of April: Visitor Information Centre, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay. Times: Centre opening times. Cost: Free
A Tomaree Museum Association exhibition showcasing the role Port Stephens and Newcastle played in defending the area during World War II. The display includes a diorama of amphibious landing training in the bay with the US Army, as well as uniforms and banners telling the story of wartime training and defences in the area. More details HERE.
Now- April 23: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free
Spend the Autumn school holidays making memories with the whole family at SBCC's free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Now- April 21: Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Libraries. Times: Vary. Cost: Vary.
From little ones though to teens, there's something for everyone - games, movies, reptile shows, craft. See the full details on Port Stephens Council's Facebook page. Bookings per activity are essential as places are limited.
April 14: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10.30am. Cost: Free but bookings essential.
Learn how to build resilience, teamwork and develop more confidence in your performing life with Anthony Lamond's stand-up comedy workshop. For ages 12 and up. Book: (02) 4988 0111
April 15: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 5pm-9pm. Cost: Free
An evening of family fun, food and live music. Walk amongst the brightly coloured neon sea creatures, experience a moving, spiritual projection, cast over the large tree by the river and learn about the water and land and enjoy a special light show.
April 15: Recreational Hall, Fingal Haven Village, Farm Road, Fingal Bay. Time: 8am-1pm.
Fingal Haven Craft Group's craft fair raises money for aged residents with high care needs. There will be many handcrafted items for sale plus homemade cakes, slices, jams and butters, trash and treasure items, Devonshire morning tea.
