A big swell is pounding the Hunter coastline this week as autumn weather drops the temperature across the region.
A hazardous surf warning was issued for Port Stephens and the Hunter coastline by the Bureau of Meteorology on the weekend and is expected to remain in place into Wednesday.
Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.
NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command advise that people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
They should also remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.
