The weather may be cooling down in Port Stephens but the activities and events are only heating up.
Port Stephens Council's Autumn program of events throughout April has something for everyone, from outdoor movies, to an all new immersive night time festival in Karuah and a huge range of library activities to Youth Week and Sail Port Stephens events.
Kym the Reptile Man
Wildlife presentations like you've never seen before. On Thursday, April 13 see Kym at Raymond Terrace Library 12pm-1pm or Tomaree Library 2pm-3pm. See Kym for at the Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay on Thursday, April 20 at 2.30pm.
Comedy Workshop
Learn how to build resilience, teamwork and develop more confidence in your performing life with Anthony Lamond's stand-up comedy workshop at Raymond Terrace Library on Friday, April 14. A free event for ages 12 and up.
Produce Market
An all new fresh produce market in the carpark of the Port Stephens Council administration building in Raymond Terrace. 9am to 1pm.
Karuah by Night
An all new immersive neon light show with food and entertainment. A free event for all ages in Longworth Park on Saturday, April 15 from 5pm-9pm.
Craft fun
Paper craft fun at Tomaree Library 10.30am-11.30am and Raymond Terrace Library 2.30pm-3.30pm on Monday, April 17. Free and for ages 7 and up.
Curious Legends
Learn what you can create from every day trash with Curious Legends and Port Stephens Council's Waste Education team at Tomaree Library on Thursday, April 18 10.30am-11.30am. A free event for ages 7 and up.
Healthy Habits
Join Port Stephens Council for a 'garden flip' and turn an overgrown embankment into a native pollinator garden. Go on an educational walk and talk on the endangered ecological community and look at the unique plant species found there. A free event starting in Nyrang Reserve, Lemon Tree Passage from 10am-1pm. Bookings required.
Free movies
On Thursday, April 20 watch movie Lino at Raymond Terrace Library or Encanto at Tomaree Library. The free movie sessions roll at 10.30am.
Youth Week Lounge
Compete in the original 90s SNES Super Mario Kart and enjoy pizza at Raymond Terrace and pizza, games, badge making and more at Tomaree Library 3pm-5pm. Free for ages 13 and up.
ActiveFest
Sporty activities, stalls, inflatable obstacles and live DJ at King Park Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace on Friday, April 21 from 10am-1pm. A free event.
Free outdoor cinema
See Aladdin in Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage on Saturday, April 22 from 5.30pm-9pm.
Relax on comfy bean bags and grab some free popcorn to watch The Lost City in Lakeside Park, Raymond Terrace (next to Foodworks) pm Sunday, April 23 from 5.30pm-8.30pm.
Watch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay on Saturday, April 29 from 5.30pm-8.30pm.
Enjoy the thrill and excitement of week one of the annual Sail Port Stephens regatta. The Locals Lounge will be set up at one of the best vantage points to view all the on-water excitement of the Passage Series. Grab a bite to eat or pack a picnic. There will be large umbrellas for shade and seating available at the Nelson Bay Eastern Groyne, located at the front of Dolphin Watch Cafe from 11am-1pm on April 26, April 28 and April 29.
Sail Port Stephens events will also be staged May 5-7 and May 19-21.
A Locals Lounge will be set up at the Bay Sailing Centre in Soldiers Point from 10.30am-2.30pm on May 20 for spectators to enjoy the Bay Series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.