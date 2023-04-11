Enjoy the thrill and excitement of week one of the annual Sail Port Stephens regatta. The Locals Lounge will be set up at one of the best vantage points to view all the on-water excitement of the Passage Series. Grab a bite to eat or pack a picnic. There will be large umbrellas for shade and seating available at the Nelson Bay Eastern Groyne, located at the front of Dolphin Watch Cafe from 11am-1pm on April 26, April 28 and April 29.