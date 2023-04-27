Head shave raises $11k to help Jazzy on her journey | photos

The Port Stephens community's spirit and generosity has been in full swing to help local woman Jasmin Kaschan and her family.
The young mother of two, who is affectionately known as Jazzy, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer late last year and was recently told that the cancer has spread to her brain.
An online fundraiser was launched last year to help Ms Kaschan pay for medical and living expenses.
A number of community events have also be held to boost the fundraising efforts, the latest being from the Amcal+ Salamander Bay team.
Pharmacists Christian Hernandez, Liam Keating, Andrew Ratley and Ralph Kako shaved their heads on April 5 - the same day Jazzy turned 23.
The four men had their heads shaved by the team from Allan's Mens Hairdressing in the middle of Salamander Bay Central, with the crowd of onlookers asked to donate to the online fundraiser for Jazzy.
"We are proud to report, with some late donations we were able to raise over $11,000 for Jazzy's Journey," the team said in an update on April 28.
"Thank you to everyone who participated, those who donated directly to the go fund me page, and in store. What an amazing community we have."
More than $60,000 has been raised for Jazzy since the launch of the online fundraiser.
Donations can be made by searching Jazzys Journey online at gofundme.com.
