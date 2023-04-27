Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Pharmacy head shave to help young Port Stephens mum Jasmin Kaschan on her cancer journey raises $11,000

Updated April 28 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:30am
Head shave raises $11k to help Jazzy on her journey | photos
The Port Stephens community's spirit and generosity has been in full swing to help local woman Jasmin Kaschan and her family.

