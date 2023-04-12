Only the best of the best has been selected to represent Australia at the Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane next month and among that exclusive group is two young men from Port Stephens.
Nelson Bay Touch Club player Hugh Doherty has been picked to play in Australia's under-20 side while referee Alec Clark will ensure the international tournament's games run to the rules.
"I've always dreamed of pulling on the green and gold so this is a dream come true," Doherty, 18, said of his first national representative selection.
For Clark, a level six referee and the highest you can go in the sport, it is his third time representing Australia at an international tournament but the 23 year old said it was just as thrilling to be picked as the first time.
Doherty and Clark's selection is also coup for Nelson Bay touch football.
The pair are believed to be the only ones from the Hunter Region to be picked for the highly regarded international tournament, which will be held at the home of the Brisbane Metropolitan Touch Association from May 12-14.
"We're really proud," Nelson Bay Touch Association president and Hugh's father, Ian Doherty, said.
"They've had to work so hard to come through the ranks to be selected. It's a massive achievement for the both the boys."
Doherty and Clark hail from families whose members have each gone far in touch football, either playing at the highest level for Australia or refereeing.
It was only natural that the pair followed in those footsteps, including helping to bring up the next generation.
Doherty coaches Nelson Bay's under-14 boys junior representative team while Clark mentors up-and-coming referees.
Doherty was selected to play for Australia in the youth cup in February following a trial in Brisbane and based on his performance in a State of Origin and two national tournaments.
Clark was also selected based on his refereeing performance over the past couple of years and during major touch football tournaments such as the National Youth Championships. He is one of just nine Australian referees, whittled down from 12, to be selected for duties in the youth cup.
"For a player and a referee to be selected for this tournament, one of the highest junior tournaments you can play or referee in, it's no small thing. It's a huge honour and a testament to the good, strong club we have here in Nelson Bay," Clark said.
Clark refereed at the last major international tournament before the four-year COVID hiatus - the 2019 World Cup in Malaysia.
The Pacific Youth Touch Cup, which will follow the Opens Trans-Tasman Test Series in Brisbane April 21-23, marks the return of international touch football fixtures.
"After the disruption and rescheduling of international events in recent years, we're delighted to see top-flight touch football return to the global stage," Federation of International Touch director, Peter Topp, said.
It is expected the two events will attract thousands of participants and supporters to Brisbane.
The youth cup is open to all Southern Hemisphere and Pacific nations, with Australia's under-20 side to face New Zealand, Fiji, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
