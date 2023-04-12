Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay touch football player, referee selected to represent Australia at Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
April 13 2023 - 12:30am
Nelson Bay Touch Association's Alec Clark and Hugh Doherty will represent Australia in the Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane in May.
Only the best of the best has been selected to represent Australia at the Pacific Youth Touch Cup in Brisbane next month and among that exclusive group is two young men from Port Stephens.

