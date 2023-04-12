Nelson Bay's senior AFL and rugby union teams will face new challenges this season with both entering new competitions.
The 2022 premiership-winning Marlins men have moved up into Hunter Central Coast AFL's Black Diamond Cup while the Gropers have moved down to Hunter Rugby Union's suburban competition with the Medowie Marauders.
Each will spring into action on Saturday, April 15.
The Marlins will face Bateau Bay on the Central Coast in their first game of the season starting at 2pm.
Meanwhile, Port Stephens Power's senior women's side - in their second game of the season - will face Terrigal at Ferodale Oval, Medowie from 12pm.
The Gropers men will face Pokolbin away at Drain Oval while the Marauders open their season against Singleton at home - Boyd Oval, Medowie. Both games are at 3pm.
The Gropers women will also play at Boyd Oval on Saturday, facing a combined Southern Beaches/Medowie team at 4.30pm.
The Newcastle Rugby League season is underway, with the Northern Hawks now into round four of their respective competitions.
The first grade and under-19 Hawks play Lakes United away on Saturday, April 15, while reserves have the bye.
The 2023 Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition will kick off on Saturday, April 22 seeing the Fingal Bay Bomboras, Raymond Terrace Magpies, Karuah Roos and Hinton Hornets launch into action.
The 2022 premiership-winning Fingal Bay Bomboras ladies league tag team have moved into A-grade this season.
The ladies will open their 2023 season against Watarah-Mayfield at Watarah Oval from 3pm.
The Bomboras men open their account with Aberglasslyn at McKeachie's Sportsground from 3.45pm.
Also moving up a grade this season is the 2022 premiership-winning Raymond Terrace Magpies men's team. The B-grade side will face Morisset at Gibson Field in round one of the 2023 season, kicking off at 1.30pm.
The Magpies' B-grade ladies league tag team will play Shortland away (2pm) while the C-grade tag team will face Tea Gardens away (1.30pm).
In the Northern Conference, the Magpies men will face Tea Gardens away (2.30pm) and the Karuah Roos Waratah-Mayfield away (10am).
In the Women's Premiership, the new Magpies tackle team launch their season against Kurri Kurri away (10am).
In the Women's Community Competition, the Karuah Rooettes launch their season against Waratah-Mayfield away (10am).
Hinton opens its 2023 on Sunday, April 23 at home (Stuart Park) against Stockton from 1pm.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
