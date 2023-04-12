Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens' senior AFL, rugby union and league teams back in action

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
April 13 2023 - 9:00am
It's cooling down which means senior footy is back. The Nelson Bay Marlins will play their first Black Diamond Cup game of the season on the Central Coast on Saturday, April 15.
Nelson Bay's senior AFL and rugby union teams will face new challenges this season with both entering new competitions.

