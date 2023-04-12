Sports Shorts: Knockout to support Bandits

PORT Stephens Oztag representative team the Bandits will have 10 players heading to Limerick in Ireland for the World Cup in August.
The club's Jacob Napoli has been selected to play for Australia and Jessey Bridge for the Australian Indigenous side.
Blaine O'Flaherty, Grace O'Flaherty, Imogen O'Flaherty and Zac Harrison will represent host nation Ireland.
Brie Napoli will represent New Zealand while Lyji Vaggs, Bailey Page and Tiarna-Lee Daniels will play for the ITF Alliance (the rest of the world).
To help this group with expenses, the Bandits will hold a huge fundraiser in May at Fingal Oval.
A family fun day, there will be barbecues, a DJ, raffles, and an Oztag knockout competition with the last team standing to win $5000. The runner up will win $1000.
The knockout competition is for those aged 15 and above. The cost to play is $100 per person and all teams have have a minimum of 10 players (max 18).
Any experience is welcome.
A date will be confirmed for the knockout tournament and fundraising day in mid-May.
All money raised on the day will go to the 10 players to help with their expenses to participate in the World Cup.
For more details check out the Port Stephens Oztag Facebook page.
NSW Oztag will host a school holiday clinic at Salamander Bay Sports Complex on Monday, April 17 from 9am-1pm.
Kids aged 5-12 can experience a a full day of Oztag with the NSW Oztag development crew. For $40, participants get an Oztag shirt, morning tea, a day of Oztag skills and games.
Register online at oztag.com.au.
